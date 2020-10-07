Alberta’s COVID-19 cases rise by 143 on Wednesday

Alberta has 1,910 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Red Deer is reporting five active cases, with 108 recovered. (File photo)

There are now 1,910 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

On the government’s website, it announced an increase of 143 cases Wednesday.

Those numbers come as a temporary sign of relief for Albertans, as in the past several days, the daily increase of cases had been 200 or more.

To date, there have been 19,354 cases of the virus in the province, with 17,163 recoveries.

Currently, 66 people are in hospital as a result of the virus, and 13 are in the ICU. In total, 281 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The central zone increased by four active cases, with 30 being recorded as of Wednesday. There is just one person in hospital in the zone, while 657 people in the area have recovered from the virus.

Red Deer is still reporting five active cases, with 108 recovered.

Ponoka County sits at five active cases, while Lacombe has four active cases. Lacombe County, Mountain View County and the County of Stettler each have two active cases.

Red Deer County, Olds and Sylvan Lake each have one active case. The City of Wetaskiwin, Camrose and Camrose County all have no active cases of the virus.

The north zone has 90 active cases, with the south zone reporting 78.

The Edmonton zone remains the hardest hit, with 1,085 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 620 active cases.

Fourteen schools are on the province’s COVID-19 watch list, most of which are in Calgary and Edmonton, with one in Airdrie.

