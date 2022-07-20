Alberta COVID-19 cases on the rise

Another 1,691 COVID-19 cases were identified and 20 new virus-related deaths were reported in Alberta over the past week.

The number of cases is up from 1,361 a week earlier, when 19 new deaths were recorded. There have now been 4,652 deaths connected to COVID.

The provincial government released the July 12-18 COVID numbers Wednesday, showing there are currently 559 hospitalizations in Alberta, including 65 within Alberta Health Services’ central zone.

This is up slightly from last week’s update, which reported 552 COVID hospitalizations in Alberta.

There are two intensive care unit admission among those hospitalized with COVID in the central zone. Provincially, there are 23 people in ICUs, up seven from a week ago.

Thirty-seven new cases were identified in the City of Red Deer over the seven-day period ending this past Monday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Over that same time period, five cases were identified in Red Deer County, Mountain View County recorded four, Sylvan Lake had one, Clearwater County two, one was identified in Stettler County and five were reported in Olds.

The City of Camrose added five new cases, Kneehill County added three, Drumheller added six and Camrose County added two.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, had 12 new cases over the past seven days, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and park of Lacombe County, had two and Ponoka, including east Ponoka County, had five.

As of July 11, nearly 9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta. Of Alberta’s population aged 12 and older, 90.6 per cent have received at least one dose and 87.2 per cent have received two doses. Both percentages are unchanged from last week.