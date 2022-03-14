Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations below 1,000 for first time in two months

18 more deaths, including one in Red Deer, reported over the weekend

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Alberta hospitals has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since mid-January over the weekend, although 18 more people died, including one in Red Deer.

The province reported on Monday that there are 986 people in hospital with COVID, including 73 in intensive care. There are 114 hospitalizations in the central zone, including seven in the ICU.

Since the beginning of the pandemic there have now been 98 deaths in Red Deer. Provincially, there have been 4,021 deaths, up 18 when compared with the government’s Friday update.

Over the weekend, 1,351 new COVID-19 cases were identified in Alberta: 509 on Friday, 395 on Saturday and 447 on Sunday.

But the number of active cases in the province continues to fall. There are now 6,640 active cases, to go along with the 521,451 recovered cases.

There are 993 active cases in Alberta Health Services’ central zone, including 290 in Red Deer, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Elsewhere, the City of Lacombe has 65 active cases, Red Deer County has 66, Clearwater County has 60, Lacombe County has 24, Sylvan Lake has 28, Mountain View County has 23 and Olds has 19, and Stettler County has 21.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 86 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has seven and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has nine.

The City of Camrose has 42, Drumheller has 10, Kneehill County has 13 and Camrose County has nine.



