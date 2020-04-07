Alberta COVID-19 website provides more context on Lacombe-area cases

There are currently four cases of COVID-19 in Lacombe County, with three being reported as recovered and one being reported as active. (Photo courtesy: Alberta.ca/covid-19)

An update to the geospatial information on alberta.ca/covid-19 is showing new information on the pandemic in the Lacombe area.

According to the website, which now separates the City of Lacombe from Lacombe County — the City of Lacombe currently has no active cases of COVID-19, with the two previously reported cases having recovered.

In Lacombe County, the website is currently reporting one active case out of a total of four total cases — leaving four recoveries.

For the City of Red Deer, there are 25 cases with 13 active case and 12 recoveries. In Red Deer County, there are 13 total cases with 11 being active and two being reported as recovered.

The website is constantly being updated with new statistics during the pandemic.

In Alberta, there have been 1,348 total cases, 24 deaths, 361 recoveries and 65,914 tests performed.



