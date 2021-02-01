Alberta COVID cases increase by 355

Alberta reported 355 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths on Monday.

The province now has 7,387 active cases of the virus, and a total of 115,527 recovered cases during the pandemic. The provincial death toll has climbed to 1,649.

The City of Red Deer currently has 190 active COVID-19 cases, which is three more than Sunday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Meanwhile, Red Deer County has 68 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 30, the City of Lacombe has 18, Lacombe County has 31, Clearwater County has 61, Mountain View County has 11, Olds has five and Stettler County has six.

More to come

