Alberta Cup coming to Red Deer

The 2019 event will be held April 24th to 28th at Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre

Hockey Alberta is pleased to announce the Alberta Cup will be hosted in the City of Red Deer in 2019 and 2020.

The new Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre is the host location for the event. The 2019 event will be held April 24th to 28th.

“We are excited to host the Alberta Cup in our new home at Red Deer College,” said Rob Litwinski, Hockey Alberta CEO. “Part of the vision we’ve had for this facility was the ability to host signature regional, provincial, national hockey events in this location, and the Alberta Cup is a major Provincial Event. We look forward to working with our Host Committee, the community and region, and partners like the WHL to make the Alberta Cup a great success in 2019 and 2020.”

The Alberta Cup is a significant step in the identification and evaluation process for Team Alberta’s U16 Male provincial team. It is also the final opportunity for Western Hockey League scouts to evaluate players eligible for the WHL bantam draft.

As part of a busy week of hockey, the WHL Awards and Bantam Draft will be held in Red Deer in the days following the Alberta Cup in both 2019 and 2020.

“As a longstanding partner of Hockey Alberta and a major supporter of the Alberta Cup, the WHL is delighted that this event will be held in Red Deer in 2019 and 2020,” said Ron Robison, WHL Commissioner . “With our WHL Awards and Bantam Draft also being held in conjunction with the Alberta Cup, it promises to be an exciting week for hockey enthusiasts of all ages in Red Deer.”

Regional Camps for the 2019 Alberta Cup are set for March 29th to 31st, locations to still be decided. Registration for Regional Camps will open in January.

The Alberta Cup also provides coaches, therapists, equipment managers, administrators and officials the opportunity to be identified for potential positions at higher level events such as the Western Challenge, World U17 Hockey Challenge and Canada Winter Games. Alberta Cup Coach and Trainer applications will be open next week.

For more information on the Alberta Cup, go to hockeyalberta.ca or abcup.ca.

– Submitted by Hockey Alberta

