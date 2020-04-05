Alberta declares 69 COVID-19 cases Sunday, provincial total at 1,250

Alberta confirmed 69 cases of COVID-19 Sunday bringing the provincial total to 1,250.

Central zone number of cases is at 67, an increase of one case since Saturday.

That single case increase is in the City of Red Deer. As of Saturday, there were 25 cases in the city, and Sunday, that number was at 26. There are 16 cases in Red Deer east, four in Red Deer south west and six in the city’s north.

There are three cases in Lacombe area and 13 in Red Deer County area.

The highest number of cases is in Calgary zone at 774. In Edmonton zone that number is 309, 20 in south zone and 77 in the north zone.

Alberta noted there are 23 deaths in the province Sunday, an increase of three deaths.

As of Sunday, there are 279 recovered cases in the province.

