Alberta declares 69 COVID-19 cases Sunday, provincial total at 1,250

Three cases in Lacombe area

Alberta confirmed 69 cases of COVID-19 Sunday bringing the provincial total to 1,250.

Central zone number of cases is at 67, an increase of one case since Saturday.

That single case increase is in the City of Red Deer. As of Saturday, there were 25 cases in the city, and Sunday, that number was at 26. There are 16 cases in Red Deer east, four in Red Deer south west and six in the city’s north.

There are three cases in Lacombe area and 13 in Red Deer County area.

The highest number of cases is in Calgary zone at 774. In Edmonton zone that number is 309, 20 in south zone and 77 in the north zone.

Alberta noted there are 23 deaths in the province Sunday, an increase of three deaths.

As of Sunday, there are 279 recovered cases in the province.

More coming

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hajdu brings anthropology, public health experience to COVID-19 fight

Just Posted

Alberta declares 69 COVID-19 cases Sunday, provincial total at 1,250

Three cases in Lacombe area

Red Deer County has three new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Government says Alberta up to 1,181 total cases

Rimbey textile artists creating hand-made masks

Group has also been helped out by a local business

107 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, 5 additional deaths

More than 1,000 cases in Alberta total

Sylvan Lakers howling to support essential workers

The Sylvan Lake Howl also serves as a way to release pent-up energy and connect the community

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

COVID-19 case reported at supermarket in Wetaskiwin

Sobeys will not release names to protect employees

Emergency, acute and obstetrics services to be withdrawn in Sundre following provincial cuts

Timing of UCP cuts ‘unbelievable’ say doctors

Trudeau unveils details for emergency payment for Canadians

Applications for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit will be accepted starting Monday

Drake does the ‘Toosie Slide’ in new video, shows his mansion and empty T.O. streets

New creative outlet during the COVID-19 pandemic: The “Toosie Slide.”

Singer Pink says she had COVID-19, gives $1M to relief funds

The artist and her three-year-old son displaying symptoms

Hajdu brings anthropology, public health experience to COVID-19 fight

“There’s a piece of me that’s still an anthropologist at heart, if you will”

Hajdu brings anthropology, public health experience to COVID-19 fight

“There’s a piece of me that’s still an anthropologist at heart, if you will”

With workers at home, feds eye ways to fast-track training program, groups say

How to help workers stuck at home or out of work to prevent their skills from becoming

Most Read