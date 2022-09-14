Alberta declares provincial day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, no statutory holiday

The province will host a ceremony at the Alberta Legislature at 10 a.m. on Monday

Albertans will not get a statutory holiday to honour the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, instead, a provincial day of mourning has been declared by the Alberta Government.

In a release shortly after noon on Wednesday, the province said Albertans are invited to participate in an outdoor ceremony at the Alberta legislature at 10 a.m. on Sept. 19, which coincides with the day of her funeral in London, England. The ceremony in Alberta will start with a moment of silence and workplaces, schools, offices and retail stores are encouraged to also observe the moment of silence.

The province is also encouraging workplaces to allow workers to either attend the ceremony at the legislature or otherwise mark the occasion.

The release says that schools will also find ways to offer opportunities for students to take part in the day of mourning.

Alberta Education will provide further information to school boards on Wednesday.

“Albertans, Canadians and the peoples of the Commonwealth will join together on this day in sorrow to mourn the death of Her late Majesty and to commemorate her long and faithful service,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a press release.

“I sincerely hope that Albertans find some time on this day to honour the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II and I strongly encourage employers and schools to appropriately mark this sombre and historic occasion.”

The public is invited to sign books of condolence at the Alberta legislature and other provincial buildings until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept.18 and online until noon on Monday, Sept. 19.