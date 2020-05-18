Alberta disappointed to hear reports on cancelling Keystone XL permit from Joe Biden campaign

Keystone XL remains a critical part of North America’s post-pandemic economic recovery

Minister of Energy Sonya Savage says Keystone XL remains a critical part of North America’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

Savage issued a news release Monday afternoon after Joe Biden’s campaign said the former vice-president will rip up President Donald Trump’s approvals for the Keystone XL pipeline if he takes over the White House next year.

“The project — already under construction — has long held widespread bipartisan support from U.S. lawmakers including all governors in the states the pipeline travels through, Savage said.

“The majority of American people have consistently backed Keystone XL in large part due to the tens of thousands of U.S. jobs the pipeline will support, and the millions of dollars in tax revenue that will be used to build better communities for American families.”

The pipeline is the most studied in American history and has been deemed safe and in the public interest through multiple state and federal reviews, including two under the Obama administration, the minister said.

The project will lead to higher prices as well as increased volumes of oil sands crude production, generating at least $30 billion in increased royalties over 20 years for Alberta taxpayers, Savage confirmed, adding it’ll put 12,000 Canadians to work and will generate biollions of dollars of emplyment income for Canadian and U.S. workers.

“Rather than speculating about the outcome of the U.S. election, we will spend our time continuing to meet with our U.S. allies and speak to Alberta’s role in supporting North American energy independence and security,” the minister explained.

“Without more Canadian crude, the U.S. will be subject to increased reliance on heavy crude oil from places like Venezuela and will continue to be a victim of the same price wars and instability we recently witnessed from Russia and Saudi Arabia.

“As our closest friend and ally, we would expect the U.S. government, regardless of electoral politics, to respect the Canada-U.S. relationship.”


Coronavirus

