Alberta doctor accused of sexual assault asked to voluntarily give up practice

College says Dr. Barry Wollach should discontinue his practice, given the seriousness of the allegation against him

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta says it’s asking a Lethbridge anaesthesiologist to immediately surrender his permit to practise medicine, pending the outcome of a sexual assault charge against him.

The college says in a statement released Tuesday that it would be inappropriate for Dr. Barry Wollach to continue his practice, given the seriousness of the allegation against him.

The college also says if Wollach chooses not to surrender his permit, it has the authority under the Health Professions Act to suspend a physician in the interest of public safety.

Balfour Der, Wollach’s lawyer, says his client had been practising in Lethbridge when he was charged in December with one count of sexual assault involving a woman in Calgary.

Der says the charge does not involve a patient and his accuser is a woman he had been with socially.

The allegation against Wollach has not been proven in court and Der says Wollach is innocent.

“The CPSA is disturbed by the criminal charges,” college registrar Dr. Scott McLeod said in the statement.

“Regardless of the allegations, we remain confident the vast majority of physicians in our province provide quality care to Albertans.”

Der said Wollach is out on bail and is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court Feb. 4.

“Dr. Wollach absolutely denies the allegation against him … We will vigorously defend it,” he said. (CTV Calgary, The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Red Deerians can weigh in on proposed Bighorn Country investment tonight
Next story
Florida city moves to ban sunscreens that could damage reefs

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake council approves concept design for Pogadl Park

The next step is a project plan for “Phase One” construction

Hard fought win for HJ Cody senior boys Lakers

Lakers took on Camrose Jan. 10 at home and waked away with a 76-65 win

Hope restored: Sylvan Lake resident receives kidney donation from younger sister

Sylvan Lake’s Lexie Libby undergo an operation for a new kidney, donated by her sister Emma.

Anglers reminded to register ice huts on Sylvan Lake

Lacombe County is reminding anglers to register their huts with the “Take it Off” program

WATCH: Pro-pipeline convoy travels through Sylvan Lake

Over 600 vehicles drove the route from Red Deer and back on Jan. 12

UK lawmakers reject Brexit deal in 432-202 vote

House of Commons votes against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU

Alberta doctor accused of sexual assault asked to voluntarily give up practice

College says Dr. Barry Wollach should discontinue his practice, given the seriousness of the allegation against him

May government faces no-confidence vote after Brexit defeat

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would stay put in her leadership role

Red Deerians can weigh in on proposed Bighorn Country investment tonight

Telephone town hall takes place 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Defending champions Team Scheidegger will fight to keep title

Stettler hosting 2019 Alberta Scotties provincial women’s bonspiel

WATCH: World-renowned illusionist, magician, escapist performs in Stettler

Matt Johnson performs two sold-out shows at Stettler Performing Arts Centre

Olivia and Liam top list for Alberta baby names in 2018

Premier Rachel Notley announced the top baby names in Alberta in 2018; Loki didn’t make the cut

Edmonton Police charged 236 people with auto theft in 2018

Police states many of the thefts are crimes of opportunity

Official torchbearers for 2019 Canada Winter Games announced

Canada Games officials open time capsule from Grande Prairie Games in 1995

Most Read