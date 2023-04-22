The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Alberta RCMP say a 28-year-old educational assistant is facing six charges related to the sexual exploitation of two minors.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta educational assistant charged with sexually assaulting minors: police

Mounties say the man is facing six charges and there may be more victims

Alberta RCMP say a 28-year-old educational assistant is facing six charges related to the sexual exploitation of two minors.

Mounties are identifying the accused as JJ Lenin Butler from the western Alberta hamlet of Grande Cache.

They say he was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of possessing child pornography.

RCMP say Butler has been released from police custody with conditions and is set to appear in court on May 4.

Mounties did not identify the school Butler worked at and say they will not release details about the charges he faces.

They say investigators believe there may be more victims and are encouraging people to come forward.

The Canadian Press

Pop-up banner image