Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage addresses attendees at a news conference at SAIT in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Savage is now isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Fulmes

Alberta energy minister tests positive for COVID-19, isolates at home, mild symptoms

The information was confirmed by Savage’s chief-of-staff, Jerry Bellikka

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

The information was confirmed by Savage’s chief-of-staff, Jerry Bellikka.

Bellikka says Savage experienced mild symptoms and is feeling fine.

He says Savage has not attended any public events in recent days and has not received any information regarding whether she tested positive for variants of concern.

Savage was in Houston last week, representing the province and speaking at the World Petroleum Congress meeting.

