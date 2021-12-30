Alberta estimates 30 per cent positivity rate, 4,000 new COVID-19 cases

The Alberta government provided only estimates for COVID-19 cases in the province Thursday.

The preliminary estimates indicated there were 4,000 additional cases on Wednesday, with a 30 per cent positivity rate. Both numbers would be new daily records in the province.

Alberta Health also reported an estimated 371 people in hospital infected with COVID-19, which includes 48 people in the ICU.

An update on local case numbers and new deaths is not expected by the province until Jan. 4.

As of Wednesday’s reporting, the Central zone has 687 active cases of COVID-19, with 74 people infected in hospital and six in the ICU. There have been 416 deaths in the zone to date due to the implications of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, Red Deer has 198 active cases of COVID-19, more than double the 96 recorded on Dec. 23, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. The number of people who have died in Red Deer remains at 84.

Stettler County has 33 active cases, Clearwater County has 16, Mountain View County has 33, Red Deer County has 45, the City of Lacombe has 36, Lacombe County has 27, Olds has 25 and Sylvan Lake has 24.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, has 55 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 10 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has 11.

The City of Camrose has 40, Kneehill County has 17, Camrose County has six and Drumheller has 53.