Alberta estimates 500 new COVID-19 cases

Technical issues meant full reporting not available until Wednesday

Alberta Health estimated Tuesday about 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified.

Technical issues prevented full case number reporting so only an estimate was available. There are 1,225 people with COVID in hospital, including 80 in intensive care.

On Monday, the province reported the number of cases had dropped to 9,188.

Fourteen new deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the province’s death toll to 3,912.

As of Monday, the central zone had 1,287 active cases, including 307 in Red Deer, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Red Deer has also recorded 12,963 recovered cases and 95 deaths.

Full case reporting is expected to resume on Wednesday.