Premier Jason Kenney. (The Canadian Press)

Alberta eyes changes to help workers self-isolate during coronavirus outbreak

Gil McGowan, the head of the Alberta Federation of Labour, says he appreciates Alberta’s steps

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his government is looking at changing workplace rules to help workers who may need time off during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Kenney says the province is eyeing regulatory changes so people no longer need a doctor’s note to get authorization to stay at home after showing symptoms of the virus.

He says it’s also looking at whether legal clarification is needed to prevent employers from laying off people who are self isolating.

However, Kenney says he trusts employers to do the right thing and not punish Albertans who are trying to avoid spreading the virus, which has seen 14 confirmed cases in the province.

Gil McGowan, the head of the Alberta Federation of Labour, says he appreciates steps the province is taking but more needs to be done.

He says the government can’t guarantee those who return from self-isolation will still have jobs, and it must also make sure they get paid during that time.

Coronavirus

