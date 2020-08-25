Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta gets new justice, economy ministers in cabinet ‘reset’

Conference Board of Canada is forecasting Alberta will be the most heavily hit province this year

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has made a “limited reset” of his cabinet to accommodate a renamed portfolio for jobs, the economy and innovation.

Doug Schweitzer, who was justice minister, will hold the post, which Kenney says is a rebrand of the Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Ministry.

Kenney says Schweitzer will work to implement Alberta’s recently launched economic plan to help the province recover from the “double whammy” of low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Conference Board of Canada is forecasting Alberta will be the most heavily hit province this year with an 11 per contraction in its GDP.

Kaycee Madu, a lawyer who was born in Nigeria, takes over from Schweitzer and becomes what Kenney says is the first Black justice minister in Canada.

Backbencher Tracy Allard, a businesswoman and member of the legislature for Grande Prairie, enters cabinet as Madu’s replacement at municipal affairs.

The Canadian Press

Alberta

