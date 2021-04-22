Alberta government aiming to boost financial literacy among students

Government providing grants to organizations who will help design financial literacy programming

The Alberta government is reaching out to organizations that will work with junior and senior high schools to provide financial literacy programming starting in the fall.

According to a news release, students will study financial concepts such as costs, interest, debt, investing, insurance and how the economy affects their lives.

The government is calling for grant proposals totalling $1 million from organizations to work with schools to provide that programming which will expand learning opportunities to students in classrooms across the province.

“For the first time in a meaningful way, financial literacy is being addressed across multiple subjects and grades in an age-appropriate way in our province,” said Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange.

“Understanding how money works will help students gain confidence, solve practical problems and prepare them for the future.”

In the release, the government states that financial literacy was also among recommendations from Alberta’s independent curriculum advisory panel.

In their report, the panel noted students may leave Grade 12 without the basic skills necessary to transition successfully into life after high school. They recommended financial literacy, work readiness, wellness and goal-setting to enhance student learning.

“Strong financial management is the foundation of a successful economy. Likewise, it’s an essential life skill that can add immense value to one’s personal endeavours,” said Travis Toews, Minister of Finance.

“This is why I’m proud of the $1 million investment in financial literacy education, which will support our youth transitioning into adulthood and better equip them for personal and professional success.”