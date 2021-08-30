Alberta MLA Shannon Phillips speaks at an announcement of proposed new legislation to protect Alberta’s mountains and watershed from coal mining in Calgary on Monday, March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta MLA Shannon Phillips speaks at an announcement of proposed new legislation to protect Alberta’s mountains and watershed from coal mining in Calgary on Monday, March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta government backbencher denies advocating for COVID case spike in unvaccinated

Alberta has well over one million unvaccinated residents, including 660,000 children under 12

The chairman of Alberta’s United Conservative caucus is denying he said he wanted more unvaccinated people to catch COVID-19 so the province could attain herd immunity.

Nathan Neudorf says he wants cases to go down and that getting more people vaccinated is the best way to achieve that.

On Friday, Neudorf, the legislature member for Lethbridge-East, told a local news program he hoped Alberta would see a rise in COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated.

He told the program that having infections sweep through unprotected people could result in herd immunity — leaving the virus with no one else to infect and thereby causing cases to fall.

Alberta has well over one million unvaccinated residents, including 660,000 children under 12, who are not eligible to get shots.

Opposition NDP critic Shannon Phillips calls Neudorf’s remarks “odious” and urged him to apologize and resign as caucus chairman.

The Canadian Press

AlbertaCoronavirusunited conservative party

Previous story
Third COVID-19 vaccine doses available in Alberta on Wednesday
Next story
Liberals, Conservatives take aim at opposing candidates as campaign hits third week

Just Posted

A dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination is prepared in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Third COVID-19 vaccine doses available in Alberta on Wednesday

Desiree Oldwoman, seen in an "aged composite" image released by the Alberta RCMP missing persons unit, was 21 when she was last seen on Aug. 27, 2011, at her home on the Siksika First Nation east of Calgary. RCMP are renewing efforts to find Oldwoman or determine what happened to her. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Mounted Police, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Missing for a decade: Alberta RCMP renew efforts to find missing woman with autism

Alberta reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day Friday. (Advocate file image)
Red Deer up to 252 active cases of COVID-19

(Facebook photo)
The 103rd Benalto Rodeo kicks off this week