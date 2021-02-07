Alberta government confirms 351 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

The Government of Alberta confirmed 351 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

There are now 6,242 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with 118,816 recovered cases. An additional four virus-related deaths were reported on Sunday as well, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,709.

The City of Red Deer has 275 active COVID-19 cases, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Red Deer County has 24 active cases, Clearwater County has 36, Sylvan Lake has 27, Lacombe County 21, the City of Lacombe 30, Mountain View County has eight, the Town of Olds has three and Stettler County has six.

On the local geographic area setting of the online map, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 114 active cases of the virus. Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County, has 12 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has one.

Alberta Health Services’ central zone currently has 694 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 2,508, the Edmonton zone has 1,889, the north zone has 814 and the south zone has 318. The locations of 19 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 434 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, with 81 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. Alberta Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw urged Albertans to remain vigilant even as restrictions are are reduced.

“As we begin Stage 1 of our path forward tomorrow, let’s continue to make safe, responsible choices to help keep our cases and hospitalization numbers on their downward trend,” she wrote on Twitter.



