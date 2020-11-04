Alberta Progressive Conservative leader Jason Kenney, left, walks with former interim leader Ric McIver at the Federal Building in Edmonton, Monday, March 20, 2017. The Alberta government has introduced legislation to bring in toll roads and bridges, but just for new projects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan

Alberta Progressive Conservative leader Jason Kenney, left, walks with former interim leader Ric McIver at the Federal Building in Edmonton, Monday, March 20, 2017. The Alberta government has introduced legislation to bring in toll roads and bridges, but just for new projects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan

Alberta government introduces legislation to levy tolls on new roads, bridges

Transportation Minister Ric McIver says the bill explicitly prohibits user fees on existing roads and bridges

The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would bring in tolls on roads and bridges, but just for new projects.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver says the bill explicitly prohibits user fees on existing roads and bridges.

But he adds Alberta is facing a severe financial crunch and needs to find creative ways to finance critical infrastructure.

“User-financed construction will strengthen economic growth and competitiveness at a time when Albertans need it most,” McIver told a news conference Tuesday prior to introducing the bill in the legislature.

“This means faster commutes and less congestion while unleashing economic potential through speeding up commerce.”

McIver noted tolls are accepted ways to raise money in other jurisdictions, such as the Coquihalla Highway in British Columbia and Highway 407 in Toronto.

He said that under the bill the toll plan could only be used for new projects or expansions to existing ones. A toll could only go ahead if there remained a no-toll option for drivers not wanting to pay.

Revenue collected from the tolls would have to be used for the cost of the new road or bridge and the toll would disappear once the capital cost of the project was paid off.

The government could suspend the fee in case of emergencies, such as forest fires and other natural disasters.

There would also have to be local consultation before a project proceeded.

McIver said if the bill passes, the government will start with a Highway 697 bridge over the Peace River near the hamlet of La Crete, 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, to replace an existing ferry.

“Alberta’s government had planned to replace the ferry with another ferry; however, local residents strongly advocated the construction of a bridge to replace the ferry as they expressed (concerns) the ferry is inconsistent and unreliable,” said McIver.

“The traffic counts simply do not support building a bridge over the Peace River with the traffic count on Highway 697.”

He said those who didn’t want to take the new bridge would still have the option of driving the long way around, which is an hour-and-a-half detour.

Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative government is looking for ways to save money and increase revenue. It projected a $6.8-billion deficit this year, but that is expected to balloon to more than $24 billion due to economic havoc from COVID-19.

The question of toll roads came up in early 2019, prior to the election that saw the UCP defeat Rachel Notley’s NDP and form a majority government.

Kenney at that time publicly mused about the possibility of tolls to pay for new roads and bridges for industrial users. Notley warned that Kenney was opening the door to user-pay for new and existing roads and bridges for everyday commuters, an accusation Kenney’s UCP rejected.

Opposition NDP transportation critic Rod Loyola said Tuesday the bill is the start of a new broad road-funding model.

“Tompkins (ferry) Crossing may be the first toll road we see in Alberta, but it will not be the last,” said Loyola.

“I fully expect we will see a proliferation of tolled roads, lanes and bridges over the next 2 1/2 years (of the current government mandate).”

Loyola said the bill is akin to blackmail for municipalities trying to get road projects off the drawing board and into reality.

“This government’s message to Alberta communities is that a project can vault to the front of the line if tolls are imposed,” said Loyola.

“I think that will motivate municipalities to take this route and we will see many, many more of these projects.”

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coronation RCMP investigate fatal collision near Castor on Hwy. 36
Next story
Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

Just Posted

Sona, Steven Bedford’s dog, was deemed vicious and an enclosure had to be built oh the property for her to be outside. (Photo Courtesy of Steven Bedford’s Facebook)
Town of Sylvan Lake’s Animal Control Bylaw, communication under fire

“They have responded to my emails but they have not once answered my questions,” Steven Bedford says

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday afternoon the increasing active cases in the province are troubling . File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
COVID-19 active cases up for central zone

Province provides update

Cole Muir fights for control over the puck deep in Vipers territory in the home opener on Oct. 30. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall in season opener

The Wranglers lost the first two games of the season to the Red Deer Vipers

Remembrance Day this year is sure to be unlike any many of us are used to.
Sylvan Lake’s Remembrance Day service to be live streamed

The Sylvan Lake Legion is also hosting a poppy drive-thru on Nov. 7

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers unavailable Monday

Alberta to provide an update Tuesday afternoon

Election workers count absentee ballots into the early morning, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Milwaukee at a central counting facility. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
VIDEO: There’s no winner in the U.S. presidential race. That’s OK

The delay doesn’t signify a positive for one side or the other

Photo submitted
Town of Bashaw in legal dispute with homeowner over drainage

Lawn signs air grievances

Horse (Pixabay.com)
2 horses found dead on property: Alberta woman acquitted on animal cruelty charges

Patricia Moore still faces 27 charges under Alberta’s Animal Protection Act

TransAlta President & CEO Dawn Farrell speaks during at the company’s annual general meeting in Calgary on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
Hundreds of coal mining jobs to end as power company switches to natural gas

TransAlta confirmed last week it had closed a $400-million second tranche of a $750-million investment

Alberta Progressive Conservative leader Jason Kenney, left, walks with former interim leader Ric McIver at the Federal Building in Edmonton, Monday, March 20, 2017. The Alberta government has introduced legislation to bring in toll roads and bridges, but just for new projects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan
Alberta government introduces legislation to levy tolls on new roads, bridges

Transportation Minister Ric McIver says the bill explicitly prohibits user fees on existing roads and bridges

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Hinshaw says Canada’s first case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province. The case is believed to be isolated with no increased risk to Albertans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

Health Canada said on its website the other cases include 24 in the United States and two in Brazil

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Coronation RCMP investigate fatal collision near Castor on Hwy. 36

The 73-year-old male driver of the truck from Edmonton was pronounced deceased on scene

The geospatial map on alberta.ca was reporting 22 active cases in Ponoka (East Ponoka County) on Nov. 4, 2020, when on the “Local geographic area” setting . (Image: alberta.ca)
Ponoka councils discuss confusion over COVID-19 case numbers

Town says mandatory mask bylaw would be ‘premature’ until numbers better understood

file photo
Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant: Large police presence in Millet

Heavy police presence was in Millet the evening of Nov. 3, 2020.

Most Read