The up to $30,000 grant will allow municipalities to fund an independent study to determine if a local, self-administered police service or a regional policing model would be a better fit for their citizens. (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

The up to $30,000 grant will allow municipalities to fund an independent study to determine if a local, self-administered police service or a regional policing model would be a better fit for their citizens. (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Alberta Government offers grants to municipalities to explore local police forces

The Alberta Government will now offer up to $30,000 for municipalities to study a potential transition to a municipal police force.

Government is providing $6 million over two years for Indigenous and Municipal Police Transition Study Grants for an independent study to determine if a local, self-administered police service or a regional policing model would be a better fit for their citizens.

“No one knows a community’s needs better than the people who live there. This funding will empower municipalities to explore different policing models that will improve public safety and address their community’s unique needs,” said Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis in a press release.

According to a release, the Indigenous and Municipal Police Transition Study Grants were created to assist communities interested in exploring different policing models. The grants will help communities cover the cost of conducting necessary research into local public safety needs, gaps, capital requirements and transition considerations.

So far, the government has received grant applications from 13 communities that are interested in a different policing model to meet their needs. The department is reviewing these applications and working with these and other communities that have expressed interest in applying.

“This funding provides municipalities with an excellent opportunity to study how best to meet their communities’ local and regional policing needs,” said Cathy Heron, president of Alberta Municipalities.

Under Alberta’s Police Act, towns and cities with populations greater than 5,000 are responsible for their own policing.

The Police Act gives municipalities the option of having their own police service, forming a regional policing arrangement or contracting for provincial policing services (i.e., the RCMP under Alberta’s provincial police service agreement).

Under an agreement reached in September 2022, the Siksika Nation will get its own self-administered police service. Siksika developed a business case in 2021 with assistance from a $30,000 provincial government grant.

Grande Prairie city council voted in March to create a municipal police service that will take over local policing from the RCMP.

Over the next two years, Alberta will provide Grande Prairie with a $9.7-million grant to establish a local police service.

Alberta rural policingCentral Alberta Crimecentralalberta

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Danielle Smith commits to $10-a-day childcare by 2026
Next story
Suncor reports release of water from sediment pond on Alberta oilsands mine

Just Posted

The Kobaka family arrived in Sylvan Lake from the Ukraine on April 4. From the left Mark Kobaka, Ivan Kobaka, Timofii Kobaka, Davyd Kobaka and Anastasia Kobaka. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
From Western Ukraine to Western Canada

Sully was one of four different mascots that participated in the Central Alberta Humane Society’s Jail and Bail event. (photo courtesy of the Sylvan Lake Gulls Facebook page)
Local mascots help raise $5,200 for the Central Alberta Humane Society

The Sylvan Lake Theatre is bringing a dinner theatre production of Fully Committed to Sylvan Lake. (Photo courtesy of Tanya Ryga)
Dinner Theatre is coming to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and District Archives volunteers Carole Rowland (left) and Inez Gathercole (right), pose with office manager Christina Lust (middle) at their office in the Municipal Government Building. Sylvan Lake News file photo
Sylvan Lake District and Archives receive positive response for online launch

Pop-up banner image