Public Safety Minster Mike Ellis is sworn into cabinet in Edmonton on Friday, June 9, 2023. The Alberta government is partnering with community groups and putting up $4 million over two years to create an office to combat human trafficking. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta government pledges $4M for office to help fight human trafficking

Public Safety Minister says the office is to provide victim supports while raising public awareness

The Alberta government is partnering with community groups and putting up $4 million over two years to create an office to combat human trafficking.

Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says the office is to provide supports to those victimized by human trafficking while raising public awareness of the problem.

The province says it involves multiple areas such as sex trafficking, labour trafficking and the trafficking of organs.

It says in the last decade or so, more than 3,500 cases of human trafficking have been reported across Canada.

The majority of victims are women and girls, and one quarter of them are under the age of 18.

It says Indigenous women and girls are the most affected.

The Canadian Press

