Alberta government quietly halts closure of 17 provincial parks due to COVID-19

Alberta government quietly halts closure of 17 provincial parks due to COVID-19

EDMONTON — The Alberta government has quietly halted the closure of 17 provincial parks and recreation sites this year because of COVID-19.

The province had initially planned to fully or partially close 20 provincial parks and hand off another 164 to third-party managers, but officials quietly updated the COVID-19 response page on the Alberta Parks website.

“We will operate the 17 parks sites previously identified for closure this season because we want to give Albertans more opportunities to camp and connect with nature over the summer as we all recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” says a note on the website.

“This is a temporary measure for this camping season.”

Some of the parks and recreation areas staying open this summer include: Twin Lakes, Sheep Creek, Chain Lakes and Dry Island Buffalo Jump.

The plan to close some sites and hand over others has raised concerns among many, with one online petition getting more than 52,000 signatures.

The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society said the move to keep some parks open this season is an important step in the right direction that shows the voices of Albertans are making a difference.

“We are relieved to see this update, but emphasize that these sites need to be available to Albertans not just this summer, but also in the future,” the organization said in a statement.

It noted that the website doesn’t address what is happening with the 164 sites that were to be handed off to third-party managers.

No one from Alberta Environment was immediately available for comment.

Environment Minister Jason Nixon has previously said the sites for which no manager can be found will lose park status and revert to general Crown land, which can be sold.

Prior to the changes for this year, the plan would have seen the loss of about 16,000 hectares of parks and recreation area — small compared with the province’s total park system, but one-third of the number of sites the province manages.

Budget documents suggest the move would have saved about $5 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2020

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Crowds mourn Rayshard Brooks at storied Atlanta church

Just Posted

45 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Tuesday, 532 active cases

Still one active case in Red Deer

Town of Sylvan Lake launches skate park ambassador pilot program

The skate park ambassador will be on-site Tuesday through Saturday to engage users and relationships

Sylvan Lake’s Flipside Centre rolls out modified summer camps

The day camps, beginning July 6, will feature a weekly half-day program for groups of eight

New pop-up patio overlooks the water of Sylvan Lake

Sun of a Beach, a seasonal pop-up patio, opened its doors for the summer on June 19

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 32 virus cases and one death Monday

Central zone remains at three active cases

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Tory MP fires student after allegation of theft from O’Toole campaign

Tory MP fires student after allegation of theft from O’Toole campaign

Alberta government quietly halts closure of 17 provincial parks due to COVID-19

Alberta government quietly halts closure of 17 provincial parks due to COVID-19

Alberta Opposition NDP label referendum bill a covert Jason Kenney power grab

Alberta Opposition NDP label referendum bill a covert Jason Kenney power grab

Leafs’ Spezza remains optimistic NHL season will resume this summer

Leafs’ Spezza remains optimistic NHL season will resume this summer

Champ becomes 2nd PGA Tour player to test positive for virus

Champ becomes 2nd PGA Tour player to test positive for virus

Paul Casey tuned in for more than golf in PGA Tour’s return

Paul Casey tuned in for more than golf in PGA Tour’s return

Canada captain Christine Sinclair one of 14 Canadians at NWSL Challenge Cup

Canada captain Christine Sinclair one of 14 Canadians at NWSL Challenge Cup

No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver

No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver

Most Read