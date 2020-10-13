Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, announces a new agreement between Alberta Health Services and a local manufacturer to produce medical equipment, in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta government to cut up to 11,000 health-care jobs

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the move is to save about $600 million a year

The Alberta government says it is cutting up to 11,000 jobs at Alberta Health Services to save money.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro made the announcement at a news conference in Edmonton.

He says nurses and front-line workers will not lose their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says some of the cuts will come from further contracting out of laundry and lab services, with possibly housekeeping and food services also being outsourced in the future.

He says the move is to save about $600 million a year.

Shandro says that every dollar saved will be reinvested in patient care to improve the health-care system during the pandemic.

The Canadian Press

Healthcare

