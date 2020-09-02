Alberta government to distribute first phase of additional education funds in September

The province will act quickly to distribute nearly $262 million in funds for schools passed down from the Federal Government.

Education Minister Adrianna LaGrange made the announcement Wednesday, explaining that the funds will be released in two phases, the first of which are expected to be transferred this month. The remaining money will be transferred later in the school year.

LaGrange said that the funding will be distributed on a per-student model and the majority of the funds, $250 million will be passed on to school authorities, based on parameters set by the federal government.

It must be used to support additional COVID related costs in one or more the following areas: staffing, adapting learning spaces, personal protective equipment, cleaning and safety considerations for schools and busses, supports for special needs students and online learning and teacher training.

The remaining $12 million, will be dedicated to supporting school authorities who are seeing a large influx in enrollment due to demand for online or distance learning programs.

“I believe this approach is the fairest and the most equitable way to disperse the funding,” LaGrange said, adding she’s directed her department to make sure the money flows to school boards quickly.

On August 25, the Federal Government promised $2 billion to schools for the 2020-21 school year for schools across the province. Alberta’s share of that money was $262 million. In a press release, the Alberta government said the province’s share was determined by based on total enrolment for public, separate, Francophone, charter and independent schools, along with early childhood service providers.

Sarah Hoffman, NDP Education Critic said the announcement Tuesday wasn’t entirely helpful because many school boards have already passed enrollment deadlines.

“Today, tens of thousands of parents waved goodbye to their kids as they dropped them off in over-crowded classrooms,” said Hoffman.

LaGrange called the NDP plan to reduce class sizes in half and add more teachers ‘unrealistic’.

“I do want to reiterate that the plan that was put forward by the NDP is unrealistic,” she said.

“We do not have a pool of tens of thousands of teachers, out there waiting to be hired, nor do we have 800 new schools which would be required to reduce our class sizes in half.”

The Provincial Government also pointed out funds that had already been allocated to COVID-19 related expenses, including a $120-million increase in provincial operating funding for this school year, $250 million in accelerated Capital Maintenance and Renewal Funding, $10 million in PPE, which includes 1.6 million masks for staff and students, and the authorization for school boards to access their reserves, of which there is $363 million available across Alberta.

The official opposition explained that in the UCP’s last budget, they cut $291 million from the class size initiative and another $128 million after laying off 20,000 education workers in the spring.

“The federal money only replaces about half of what the UCP already cut,” added Hoffman.

LaGrange has faced constant questions about the lack of funding available from school boards and administrations. She addressed concerns from those who said they haven’t had enough funds made available for the upcoming year.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we have been hearing more and more about what the actual costs would be and we are looking to address them,” she said.

“We are absolutely committed to ensuring that the resources and supports that school boards need to ensure that there’s safe re-entry and that we have a safe school year for the whole year.”