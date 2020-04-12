Alberta government to match donations up to $2 million

Alberta Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Aheer was gifted a artwork depticting Lacombe’s Flat Iron Building by Mayor Grant Creasey during the 2019 Lacombe Culture and Harvest Festival. (File photo by Todd Clolin Vaughan/LACOMBE EXPRESS)

The province is launching a charitable giving matching donation program to increase support to charities responding to COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, the Alberta government will match, dollar-for dollar, donations up to $2 million to Alberta-based charities and non-profit organizations with COVID-19 fundraising campaigns. Organizations will be waiving any administration fees associated with campaign donations.

“Alberta’s charities and non-profits and the gift of those who donate is an integral part of what makes us Albertan,” said Leela Sharon Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

“These incredible organizations are struggling to fill gaps created by the increased and changing demand for services created by the COVID-19 pandemic. By matching donations, we will amplify the generosity of Albertans and boost the capacity of community organizations working tirelessly to make sure vulnerable Albertans are cared for during the pandemic.”

Several organizations have already established COVID-19 fundraising campaigns to distribute money quickly to those who need it most. Albertans who donate to these designated organizations by May 31 will have their donations matched by the province. Organizations include:

United Way of the Capital Region – Local Love in a Global Crisis Campaign

United Way Calgary and Area – COVID-19 Community Response Fund

Calgary Foundation – COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Program

Edmonton Community Foundation – COVID Rapid Response Fund

Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta – COVID Response for Southeast Alberta

Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta – COVID Response and Recovery Grants Program

Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta – Better Together COVID-19 Response Fund/Community Kitchen and Food Bank Fund

COVID-19 pandemic response programs play a supporting role to flow donations through to local community-based non-profits and charitable organizations that deliver services to Albertans who need it most. Donations will help feed the hungry, care for seniors, support at-risk children, and keep Albertans employed.

Coronavirus