Alberta government to partially backstop new $2 billion dollar bitumen upgrader

Project would create more than 2,000 jobs during construction

The Alberta government is providing a $440 million loan guarantee to help a Calgary-based company build a new bitumen upgrader east of Edmonton.

Value Creation Incorporated says it’s ready to break ground on the $2 billion upgrader that would convert more than 77,000 barrels of diluted bitumen each day into medium synthetic crude and an ultra low sulphur diesel.

Synthetic crude can flow easier through pipelines.

Premier Rachel Notley says the loan guarantee is all the support the company will receive from the provincial government.

She says the project would create more than 2,000 jobs during construction and another 200 full-time positions once the facility is up and running.

The plant is expected to be operational in 2022.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Women’s March returns across the U.S. amid shutdown and controversy
Next story
Man accused of threatening to kill ‘as many girls as I see’

Just Posted

Fox Run School’s yearbook committee receives award

The Sylvan Lake middle school received a Distinguished Merit Award for its 2017-18 yearbook

Blackfalds RCMP on scene of school bus collision and car jacking

RCMP are looking for a silver 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander with Alberta license plate BNR655

PHOTOS: Family Skating and Sledding Party returns to Sylvan Lake

The free event also featured hot chocolate, bonfires and special guests at Leader Field on Jan. 20

Ladies take to the ice in annual Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s bonspiel

The Ladies’ Bonspiel was held at the NexSource Centre, Jan. 18-20

West Central Tigers host second annual alumni game

The game on Jan. 18 was followed by a fundraiser pub night for the current Midget AA Tiger team

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Liberals look to make home-buying more affordable for millennials: Morneau

Housing is expected to be a prominent campaign issue ahead of October’s federal election

Canadian navy plans to extend life of submarines

The fleet has turned a corner after a troubled start

Man accused of threatening to kill ‘as many girls as I see’

Christopher W. Cleary wrote he was angry because he’d never had a girlfriend and wanted to ‘make it right’ with a mass shooting

Cannabis-carrying border crossers could be hit with fines under coming system

Penalties are slated to be in place some time next year

Alberta government to partially backstop new $2 billion dollar bitumen upgrader

Project would create more than 2,000 jobs during construction

Alberta youth charged over theft of $17,000 in snow equipment at B.C. ski resort

Alberta RCMP recovered $17,000 in skis/snowboards believed stolen from Fernie Alpine Resort Saturday

Harlem Globetrotters land in Red Deer Jan. 27th

One-of-a-kind show set to run in the Enmax Centrium

China demands U.S. drop Huawei extradition request with Canada

Hua said China demands that the U.S. withdraw the arrest warrant against Meng Wanzhou

Most Read