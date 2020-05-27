Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, provides an update, in Edmonton on Monday, March 30, 2020, on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta) Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says the province currently has the fewest number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases since March 30. Government of Alberta file photo

Alberta gov’t developing guidelines to potentially host NHL games in Edmonton

Twenty-five new cases confirmed Wednesday

As the number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases in Alberta continues to fall, the province is developing guidelines that would allow Edmonton to serve as a hub city for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“These guidelines have been developed to support players, NHL staff, media personnel and Albertans to stay healthy and safe during such an event,” Hinshaw said Wednesday during a provincial update.

“We remain open to working with the NHL to address any concerns before these guidelines are finalized, whether that relates to quarantine requirements or any other matter.”

Safety must be the top priority, Hinshaw said.

“In order to make this happen, all levels of government and the NHL will have to collaborate and find creative solutions,” Hinshaw said, adding she has been in touch with her colleagues at the federal level to discuss special quarantine measures to ensure public safety and safe practices in games for NHL teams.

So-called cohort quarantines would require groups to stay together over a period of time. These groups, potentially made up of one or two teams, would not be able to interact with others outside of the group.

“They would be effectively sealed off from the rest of the community and there would be no interaction between them and the community,” said Hinshaw.

Games will not be played until later in the summer, even if Edmonton is chosen as a payoff hub.

Alberta currently has the fewest number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases since March 30, said Hinshaw.

Of the total confirmed 6,926 cases, 679 are active, 6,106 have recovered and 141 have died.

“Of course, we must not forget that this virus is still impacting many people across the province,” Hinshaw said.

Twenty-five new cases and two new deaths throughout the province were confirmed at the press conference.

Forty-three people are currently in hospital due to the virus. Four individuals have been admitted into intensive care units.

The City of Red Deer remains at one active and 36 recovered cases, while Red Deer County has one active and 15 recovered.

The City of Lacombe, Clearwater County and Stettler County have two recovered cases. Lacombe County and Ponoka County both have three recovered cases.

Hinshaw said Alberta is investigating its first possible case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, which has been reported in other jurisdictions around the world.

Reported cases have been found in children and adolescents who were recently infected by COVID-19. The syndrome involves inflammation of multiple organs, including the heart, kidneys, blood vessels and nervous system.

This condition appears to be rare and treatable, Hinshaw added.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Just Posted

Alberta gov’t developing guidelines to potentially host NHL games in Edmonton

Twenty-five new cases confirmed Wednesday

Sylvan Lake Community Partners seeking donations

Community Partners is still open and ready to help, says Jen Baliant

Sylvan Lake RCMP lay child luring charge

David Brown, 38, of Sylvan Lake was arrested on May 26 after a complaint received on May 19

Small celebrations planned for Sylvan Lake grads during pandemic

The high school and local businesses have small events planned to honour the Class of 2020

COVID-19 recovered cases continue to rise in Alberta

69 more recoveries Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,048

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Canadian international Alphonso Davies running straight at stardom

Canadian international Alphonso Davies running straight at stardom

Canucks GM says team could hold camp in U.S. due to Canada’s quarantine rules

Canucks GM says team could hold camp in U.S. due to Canada’s quarantine rules

Calgary Flames have a lot of time to think about the Winnipeg Jets

Calgary Flames have a lot of time to think about the Winnipeg Jets

Kenney, Horgan differ on NHL hub takes as league looks for host cities

Kenney, Horgan differ on NHL hub takes as league looks for host cities

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto vying to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto vying to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

Impact beyond hockey ushers O’Ree, Kennedy into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Impact beyond hockey ushers O’Ree, Kennedy into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

S&P/TSX composite hits highest close since March on strength of financials sector

S&P/TSX composite hits highest close since March on strength of financials sector

Most Read