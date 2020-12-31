Kenney concerned about rise in COVID-19 cases following Christmas and New Year’s

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced an estimated 1,200 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Premier Jason Kenney is worried about a potential spike in COVID-19 cases following Christmas.

The premier made the remarks on Tuesday, saying that while the province has started to bend the curve over the last week, COVID-19 numbers might go up in the New Year.

He reiterated that the fall spike Alberta experienced was largely due to gatherings at Thanksgiving and Halloween.

“I am concerned, to be blunt, about what we might see coming out of Christmas because inevitably there will have been some degree of socializing that could affect our numbers,” Kenney said, adding there could be a spike as a result of New Year’s gatherings.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced an estimated 1,200 COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Hinshaw provided a modified update Thursday, reporting that the province will complete close to 17,000 COVID-19 tests and have close to a seven per cent test positivity rate.

She said hospitalizations are increasing, while ICU stays remain stable.

The province did not provide an updated death toll Thursday. Updated COVID-19 death statistics will not be available until Jan. 4.

The province also did not update its geospatial mapping for community COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday’s update, Red Deer had 277 active cases, with 1,150 recovered and 1,431 total cases.

Red Deer County had 81 active cases, Lacombe County had 44 active and Clearwater County sat at 24 active. Mountain View County had 32 active and Kneehill County had at 13 active.

Sylvan Lake had 35 active cases, Lacombe had 30 and Olds had 32.

Camrose County had 18 active cases of the virus and Camrose had 62.

Wetaskiwin, Ponoka County and The County of Wetaskiwin combined had 593 active cases of COVID-19.



