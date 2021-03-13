Alberta gov’t identifies 474 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer continued to fall Saturday.

The city now has 115 active cases, which is nine fewer than in Friday’s report, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Provincially, 474 new cases of the virus were identified Saturday. Alberta now has 4,594 active cases to go along with the 131,502 recovered cases.

An additional five deaths were reported in Alberta as well, the province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.

“We are getting closer, but are not out of the woods yet with COVID-19,” Hinshaw tweeted Saturday morning.

“Please continue to make good decisions this weekend. As we get out to enjoy the nicer weather we must all continue to follow current public health measures to help reduce the spread.”

The central zone has 451 active cases of the virus, while the Calgary zone has 1,695, the Edmonton zone has 1,147, the north zone has 791 and the south zone has 499. The locations of 11 active cases are currently unknown.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 19 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 12, Lacombe County has 32, the City of Lacombe has 20, Clearwater County has 29, Mountain View County has 18, Olds has 12 and Stettler County has three.

In the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 40 active cases. Ponoka, including east Ponoka County, has 37 active.

Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has 21 active cases.

Provincially, 254 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 35 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. The central zone has 24 hospitalizations – five of those individuals are in an ICU.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter