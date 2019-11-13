Alberta harvest a ‘growing crisis’: MP Blaine Calkins

Alberta Conservative MP’s resolve to assist farmers struggling with harvest

Alberta Conservative Members of Parliament have committed to take action to provide assistance to farmers impacted by a late harvest, or who still have crops in the ground, working with the UCP’s and taking the fight to parliament.

Conservative MP’s recently met to discuss the crisis facing farmers after a harvest impacted by adverse weather conditions, according to a news release dated Nov. 9.

“We’re committed to working with our provincial counterparts and the Ministers of Agriculture to ensure farmers make it through this crisis,” said Blaine Calkins, MP for Red Deer – Lacombe.

The release states the Conservatives are committed to immediately meet with the Alberta Government to collaborate on solutions that will assist farmers.

They will also demand the Trudeau Liberals complete the promised Business Risk Management Review, that’s been awaited for two-and-a-half-years, immediately.

Calkins and the other MP’s want the Liberals to make agriculture relief programs more responsive to farmers in need improve access to tax relief and benefits.

They are also calling on the government to “aggressively work to reopen the Chinese market for Canadian canola and

Call on the government to halt its plan to impose the carbon tax in Alberta.”

READ MORE: Harvest a struggle in Alberta, Saskatchewan, but a miracle in Manitoba

As farmers need gas and fuel to dry and transport crops, additional costs imposed by a federal carbon tax will cause additional harm to struggling farm families, says the release.

“This is a growing crisis that puts the stability and future of our agricultural sector at risk,” Calkins said.

“The financial strain of this developing crisis could jeopardize the financial stability for many farm families and has the potential to impact the mental health of struggling farmers in our communities.

“The federal government must act quickly to respond to the real struggles of impact farm families.”

Calkins goes on to say that the Prime Minister must appoint his cabinet quickly and parliament must be reconvened in the coming weeks to address this crisis.

Farmers feeling the strain of this crisis or living with depression are encouraged to call the Mental Health Hotline 1-877-303-2642 or visit www.mymentalhealth.ca.

READ MORE: Harvest nearing completion in central Alberta

