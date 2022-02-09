Alberta has 10 more COVID-related deaths and 1,684 new cases

COVID-19 numbers in Red Deer are continuing to decline, with 766 active cases confirmed on Wednesday.

In Alberta, 1,684 new cases of the virus were reported, according to confirmed lab testing results. This brings the provincial total of active cases to 26,896.

Ten additional deaths were reported in Alberta on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 3,696. No more deaths were reported in Red Deer, keeping the total local death toll at 88 in the city.

But one more people died Central zone, bringing the death toll to 457 to date.

Hospitalizations in the province dropped slightly with 1,615 people in hospital in Alberta with the virus, including 135 in intensive care.

In Central zone, there were 3,094 active COVID cases, with 169 people in hospital and six in intensive care.

Stettler County had 85 active cases, Clearwater County had 95, Mountain View County had 111, Red Deer County had 225, the City of Lacombe had 103, Lacombe County had 110, Olds had 73 and Sylvan Lake had 99.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, had 463 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 124 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 37.

The City of Camrose had 141, Kneehill County had 103, Camrose County has 25 and Drumheller had 62.

