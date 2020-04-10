Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. (Government of Alberta photo).

Alberta has 49 new Covid-19 cases

Seven more fatalities in Alberta

  • Apr. 10, 2020 3:30 p.m.
  • News

There are 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 1,500.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, announced the latest statistics at the provincial government’s daily press conference Friday afternoon.

Seven new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the largest single day total so far. Four were at the McKenzie Towne seniors residence in Calgary, where 17 residents have now died.

Thirty-nine Albertans have now died from the virus.

There are 32 confirmed cases in Red Deer, with 16 active and 16 recovered. Red Deer County has a total of 12 cases: seven active and five recovered.

The City of Lacombe has two recovered cases, while Lacombe County has one active and three recovered.

Stettler County has one recovered case, Clearwater County has one active case, Mountain View County has two active and three recovered cases, and Ponoka County has one recovered case.

Hinshaw said 201 of the confirmed cases may be a result of community transmission. There are 713 recovered cases, an increase of 121 over the last 24 hours.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP officers cleared in fatal shooting near Bashaw
Next story
Olds College employees notified of layoffs

Just Posted

Alberta has 49 new Covid-19 cases

Seven more fatalities in Alberta

RCMP officers cleared in fatal shooting near Bashaw

ASIRT concluded they used “reasonable force” under the circumstances

Sylvan Lakers reminded to only flush the 3P’s – pee, poop and toilet paper

“Flushable” products purchased in place of toilet paper during product shortages are not meant to be

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

Alberta confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Provincial total is now 1,451

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Red Deer RCMP cracking down on speeders

Police have noticed an increase in speeding in recent weeks

1st results in on Gilead coronavirus drug; more study needed

1st results in on Gilead coronavirus drug; more study needed

Bunnies to the rescue as virus hits Belgian chocolatiers

Bunnies to the rescue as virus hits Belgian chocolatiers

Drums, dancers livestream as virus moves powwows online

Drums, dancers livestream as virus moves powwows online

The howling: Americans let it out from depths of pandemic

The howling: Americans let it out from depths of pandemic

Tavares, group of Leafs make donation to front-line workers amid pandemic

Tavares, group of Leafs make donation to front-line workers amid pandemic

30 MLB players sign on for The Show video game tournament

30 MLB players sign on for The Show video game tournament

Canada match in Montreal against French Barbarians called off due to pandemic

Canada match in Montreal against French Barbarians called off due to pandemic

Most Read