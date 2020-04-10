Alberta has 49 new Covid-19 cases

Seven more fatalities in Alberta

There are 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the provincial total to 1,500.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, announced the latest statistics at the provincial government’s daily press conference Friday afternoon.

Seven new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the largest single day total so far. Four were at the McKenzie Towne seniors residence in Calgary, where 17 residents have now died.

Thirty-nine Albertans have now died from the virus.

There are 32 confirmed cases in Red Deer, with 16 active and 16 recovered. Red Deer County has a total of 12 cases: seven active and five recovered.

The City of Lacombe has two recovered cases, while Lacombe County has one active and three recovered.

Stettler County has one recovered case, Clearwater County has one active case, Mountain View County has two active and three recovered cases, and Ponoka County has one recovered case.

Hinshaw said 201 of the confirmed cases may be a result of community transmission. There are 713 recovered cases, an increase of 121 over the last 24 hours.