Alberta has 4,903 COVID-19 cases in past four days

The Government of Alberta identified another 4,903 COVID-19 cases over the last four days.

Alberta is leading the nation in daily new cases and active cases.

There were 1,303 new cases on Monday, 820 on Sunday, 450 on Saturday and 1,330 last Friday.

There are now 15,486 active cases of the virus in the province. There are 602 people in hospital, including 137 in intensive care. There were 17 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 2,407 deaths.

In central Zone, there are 83 people in hospital and 16 in ICU.

Of the new cases, 885 (67.61 per cent) were unvaccinated, 86 were partially vaccinated (6.57 per cent) and 338 were fully vaccinated (25.82 per cent)

Of the active cases, 10,894 (70.35 per cent) are unvaccinated, 1,202 (7.76 per cent) are partially vaccinated and 3,390 (21.89 per cent) are fully vaccinated.

Overall, the Central zone has 2,096 active cases.

The City of Red Deer now has 478 active cases of the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,050 recovered cases and 44 deaths.

Red Deer County has 170 active cases, Lacombe County has 131, Mountain View County has 116, Clearwater County has 132, Olds has 113, Stettler County has 85, Sylvan Lake has 69 and the City of Lacombe has 64.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 108 active cases of the virus, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 39 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County, has 73.

The City of Camrose has 70 active cases, Camrose County has 31, Kneehill County has 40 and Drumheller has 27.