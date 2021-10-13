Alberta has 652 new COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths

Province now up to 14,218 active cases

Alberta announced 652 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 more deaths on Wednesday.

The province now has 14,218 active cases with 1,027 in hospital, including 236 in intensive care.

Alberta is now up to 2,901 deaths from COVID-19.

The local zone has 2,908 active cases of COVID-19, with 187 people in hospital, including 15 in the ICU.

In Alberta, 85.5 per cent of the population older than 12 have received at least one dose and 76.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

According to geospatial mapping on the government’s website, Red Deer has 619 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 224, County of Stettler has 82, Clearwater County sits at 214, Red Deer County has 174, Kneehill County has 136 active and Mountain View County has 95.

Lacombe has 142 active cases of COVID-19, the City of Camrose has 101, Sylvan Lake has 77, Camrose County has 60, Wetaskiwin has 60 and Olds has 33.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 230 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 83. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 118 active.