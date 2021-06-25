Alberta has administered more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Premier Jason Kenney thanked Albertans for getting vaccinated as the province surpassed four million doses administered. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta has hit another milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

Alberta has now administered more than four million doses of the vaccine, with 71.3 per cent of people receiving over the age of 12 at least one dose and 34.3 per cent fully immunized against the virus.

“This tremendous achievement is made possible thanks to millions of people working together to ensure that COVID-19 no longer controls the lives of Albertans,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

The first phase of the vaccine rolled out across the province to vulnerable populations in December of 2020. Since then, Alberta has administered 4,022,084 doses.

“Less than one year ago, these vaccines seemed so far away,” said Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health.

“Now, the vast majority of eligible Albertans are well on their way to being fully vaccinated. Four million doses is an amazing accomplishment and we won’t stop here.”

All Albertans over the age of 12 are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and citizens are asked to wait at least four weeks between their first and second dose.

Meanwhile, in Red Deer 54.4 per cent of people 12 and over have received at least one dose and 29 per cent are fully vaccinated. In Lacombe, 27 per cent of people are fully vaccinated, 29 per cent in Innisfail and in Sylvan Lake, 21 per cent have two doses. Ponoka has 29 per cent of its citizens fully immunized and Wetaskiwin County sits at 28.5 per cent.

Only preliminary COVID-19 numbers were available Friday due to technical difficulties on the province’s website.

There were about 100 new cases over the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate based on about 6,100 tests, was 1.7 per cent. The province has close to 1,500 active cases.

“We continue to see cases declining and vaccinations rising across our province,” tweeted chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“Keep making safe choices and book your next vaccine appointment asap to drive the spread of COVID-19 down even further in the days ahead.”

Local case numbers were not available Friday and will not be updated until Monday.

As of Thursday, Red Deer had 44 active cases of the virus.

The Central zone has just 159 active cases of the virus, with 19 people in hospital and five in the ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 12 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has five active and Clearwater County sits at eight active.

Lacombe has 11 active and Sylvan Lake has five, while Olds sits at two active. Mountain View County sits at one active, Kneehill County has nine active and Drumheller has no active cases. Camrose County sits at two active cases and the County of Stettler has two.

Camrose is at two active cases and Wetaskiwin has nine active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 26 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has no active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has three active.