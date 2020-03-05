(The Canadian Press)

Alberta has first presumptive case of new coronavirus

Province’s chief medical officer of health is to hold a news conference about the case

Alberta says it has its first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is to hold a news conference about the case.

The government says public health measures are being put in place “to contain the virus and protect Albertans.”

Health officials have so far confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, with several new cases announced today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has defended Canada’s decision not to close its borders to foreign nationals coming from regions where the outbreak is spreading.

He says “knee-jerk reaction” to the respiratory disease will not keep people safe.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

