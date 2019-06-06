Alberta health agency closes down Lethbridge restaurant infested with cockroaches

Alberta Health Services says it conducted an inspection after receiving a customer complaint

A popular Chinese restaurant in the southern Alberta city of Lethbridge has been ordered to shut down after an inspection found a heavy cockroach infestation.

The New Dynasty Restaurant in the city’s downtown wasn’t keeping high-risk foods at proper temperatures either.

Alberta Health Services says it conducted an inspection after receiving a customer complaint.

The report says live cockroaches were observed on walls, floors and shelves; dead cockroaches were found in glue traps and egg casings were also discovered.

Medical health officer Dr. Vivien Suttorp says the order to close earlier this week is not punitive, but falls under the Public Health Act’s duty to inform.

She says there is no risk to anyone who ate at New Dynasty in the days before it was shut down.

“This isn’t a closure where we have a risk and need to do a ‘look-back exercise’ and call people who have eaten somewhere and have been exposed to a disease,” she said Thursday.

“This is not a risk like that. This is more a proactive measure to prevent transmission of diseases,” she said.

“A sudden closure like this is very rare. When we had a complaint earlier this week, and then … went to inspect, we found a significant cockroach infestation.

“They’re little German cockroaches. They’re quite small, about a centimetre. We knew what they were.”

Postings outside the restaurant said it was closed for “emergency in-house maintenance.” Attempts for comment from staff were unsuccessful.

The inspection’s discoveries also included chicken pieces thawing in a sink, more than 20 packages of ribs left to thaw at room temperature, two food cans in a cooler with mould on the exterior and food items not properly covered.

Suttorp said Alberta Health Services does three annual inspections at restaurants.

She said there were no “critical items” found in past inspections of New Dynasty.

Cockroaches are not common to southern Alberta, Suttorp said, although the health agency has seen them in housing.

She said the noctural creatures multiply quickly, can transmit bacterial infections to food and through food, and their feces can cause allergies.

A certified pest control company is to be called in and food safety courses will be recommended for staff.

Suttorp did not provide a specific timeline.

(Lethbridge Herald)

Nick Kuhl, Lethbridge Herald, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Tick-tock talk: Alberta legislators in marathon debate over workplace rules

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers strut against gender based violence

The second annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes sashayed from HJ Cody High School to Bethany and back

Sylvan Lake Yettis remain undefeated at home

The Yettis defeated the Calgary Wranglers 11-10 at the NexSource Centre June 1

“Living the Warrior Code” to premier in Sylvan Lake

The film tells the story of Scott McDermott’s journey back to Ultraman

PHOTOS: Walk the Talk in Sylvan Lake

The annual Walk the Talk event was moved to the Community Centre due to the threat of rain

Sylvan Lake bantam Buccaneers take two huge wins at home

The bantam Buccs sit at a 8-1 record with three games left in regular season play

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Enbridge seeks court ruling on Great Lakes oil pipeline deal

Opponents contend Enbridge’s refusal to shut down the pipeline until the tunnel is completed means the straits area would be endangered

Walk for Common Ground sheds light on indigenous issues

Edmonton to Calgary walk includes 30 core walkers engaging communities along the way

Stettler County, Paradise Shores clash during subdivision appeal board hearing

Recreational development permit deemed incomplete, developer appeals

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

Only about 38 per cent of respondents were willing to pay more

Toronto kicks off series of ceremonies marking 75th anniversary of D-Day

Canadian War Museum historian Tim Cook called the 75th anniversary especially significant

Red Deer veteran will be in France for D-Day to say his ‘goodbyes’ to Canadians that didn’t make it back

75 anniversary of battle

Queen, world leaders honour veterans to mark D-Day anniversary

The world leaders kept the focus on the veteran

Most Read