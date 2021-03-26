Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, removes his mask during an announcement in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro says he regrets recently downplaying and dismissing the bitterness of a year-long fight with physicians over pay and working conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, removes his mask during an announcement in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro says he regrets recently downplaying and dismissing the bitterness of a year-long fight with physicians over pay and working conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta health minister says regrets dismissing bitterness of year-long doctor fight

Shandro made the comments to doctors this week in a letter obtained by The Canadian Press

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro says he regrets recently downplaying and dismissing the bitterness of a year-long fight with physicians over pay and working conditions.

And Shandro admits there’s work to be done rebuilding trust with doctors, who are currently voting on whether to ratify a proposed new master agreement between the province and the Alberta Medical Association.

Shandro made the comments to doctors this week in a letter obtained by The Canadian Press.

He said his comments, made March 9 to a legislature budget committee, were poorly chosen.

“During that debate I was challenged to reflect on the last year and the often very public way in which physician funding was spoken about,” said Shandro in the letter.

“In explaining my thoughts on the matter, I denied that there had been a ‘fight’ over it. In (media) coverage of the debate it was suggested that I was attempting to rewrite the history of the last year.

“To be frank, I did not choose my words carefully,” he added.

“The next day I wrote to AMA President Dr. Paul Boucher to express my regrets and assure him that my comments were in no way meant to diminish the concerns and the frustrations expressed by physicians over the past year.”

Shandro said he was moved to write the letter after meeting last Friday with some of his critics: Dr. Samantha Myhr, president of the AMA’s Section of Rural Medicine, and other physicians in Pincher Creek.

He said he acted on Myhr’s suggestion to share with other doctors his regret over his comments.

Myhr declined comment Thursday. The AMA has taken a position to not comment publicly to avoid influencing doctors who are now voting on the proposed new agreement.

The fight with doctors began in early 2020 after Shandro unilaterally cancelled the master agreement with the AMA and implemented new fees that doctors called heavy-handed, unfair, and liable to force some family practices to close.

In response, doctors began withdrawing services, the AMA sued the province, and the two sides swapped angry attacks on social media as COVID-19 swept through the province.

The two sides eventually returned to the table and hammered out the tentative deal that is now being voted on.

Shandro, in the letter, acknowledged that trust needs to be rebuilt.

“I truly want to move forward together for the sake of patients and all Albertans,” he wrote.

“I know that journey will be difficult, and that trust will not be rebuilt overnight.”

Doctors have until the end of the month to say yes or no to the deal.

Neither side has released the contents of the proposal, but details obtained by The Canadian Press specify that the collective baseline pay for the 11,000 doctors would remain at about $4.6 billion through the four years of the deal.

It would be retroactive to 2020 and subject to spending needed to speed up surgeries to reduce wait times.

Last month, the province introduced a budget that set physician compensation at $5.4 billion for the upcoming year, rising to $5.5 billion by 2024.

The proposal does not make any reference to doctors being able to have access to third-party arbitration. It would give the medical association the right to invoke non-binding mediation on key issues. But if that didn’t work, the document suggests the government would have final say.

Arbitration was cancelled by the province when it threw out the master agreement last year. The AMA has previously cited arbitration as critical given that, for ethical reasons, doctors can’t walk off the job to gain leverage at the bargaining table.

A lawsuit filed against the province last spring accuses the government of breaching collective bargaining rights and negotiating in bad faith.

Shandro has said fundamental changes to physician pay and work arrangements are needed to keep health care viable in the long term.

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Alberta BriefsGovernment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta considering its options after Supreme Court ruling on carbon tax: Kenney
Next story
B.C. labour minister concerned over recent workplace deaths

Just Posted

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. nbsp; (NIAID-RML via AP)
More restrictions could be on the way for Alberta: Red Deer up to 178 active cases

Province hoping to avoid additional COVID-19 measures

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, removes his mask during an announcement in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro says he regrets recently downplaying and dismissing the bitterness of a year-long fight with physicians over pay and working conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta health minister says regrets dismissing bitterness of year-long doctor fight

Shandro made the comments to doctors this week in a letter obtained by The Canadian Press

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that variants of concern make up close to 21 per cent of Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer jumps to 172 active COVID-19 cases

Alberta has 6,835 active cases of the virus

Sylvan Lake Gulls coach Jason Chatwood (left) along with GM and President of Baseball Operations Aqil Samuel (right) have had to pivot to playing with only Canadian players in the 2021 WCBL season. (File photo by Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake Gulls go all Canadian in 2021

COVID-19 forces changes to WCBL schedule and rosters

Premier Jason Kenney announced on Monday that health restrictions will be further loosened as part of Step 2 of the province's reopening plan. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
‘We’re not going to back down’: Kenney vows to keep pushing back on federal carbon tax

The Supreme Court of Canada said the federal carbon price is entirely constitutional on Thursday

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens as the 2021 budget is delivered in Edmonton Alta, Thursday, February 25, 2021. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he hopes the Supreme Court decision upholding Ottawa’s right to levy the carbon tax doesn’t open the door to federal overreach in other areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta considering its options after Supreme Court ruling on carbon tax: Kenney

Kenney said his government will now consider its options

MLA for Surrey-Newton Harry Bains looks on during a provincial election campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 6, 2013. British Columbia’s labour minister says he’s concerned about the recent number of work site deaths and has contacted the head of the province’s workplace safety agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. labour minister concerned over recent workplace deaths

Harry Bains says he’s reached out to the chair of WorkSafeBC

CMA president-elect Dr. Alika Lafontaine, the Alberta-based inventor of the Safespace app that allows people to report experiences of racism within B.C.’s health-care sector. (Canadian Medical Association)
Alberta doctor creates ‘safe space’ for Indigenous patients to report racism in health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

(Unsplash)
44% of Canadians feel their careers would suffer if they revealed mental health issues: report

Half of managers said they drank more in February than they did in October, before the second wave

FILE – Jennifer and Jeromie Clark leave a sentencing hearing after the couple were found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of their 14-month-old son in 2013, outside the courts centre in Calgary, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta Appeal Court says sentence of parents in toddler’s death had no error in law

A forensic pathologist testified the boy was malnourished and died from a staph infection

Nicole Picard receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Nabil Chikh as pharmacies begin giving Covid-19 vaccinations Monday, March 22, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada surpasses 10 per cent COVID vaccination mark, but are we going fast enough?

Sixty per cent of Canadians over the age of 80 have received at least one dose

Wolf Creek Public Schools
Ty Wagar nominated for the 2021 Edwin Parr Award by Wolf Creek Public Schools

Teacher spent countless hours running an after-school volleyball program

From left, Daniel, Liam and Noah Moran raise glasses of sparking raspberry juice to celebrate the founding of their charitable enterprise, the Caring Cookie Company. It will raise money for Safe Harbour programs. (Contributed photo)
Young central Alberta brothers baking to help homeless people in Red Deer

Daniel, Noah and Liam Moran have started The Caring Cookie Company charity

A video posted to Twitter by a Toronto Police Service Traffic Services officer on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, shows a Mini Cooper being pushed by a dump truck along a Toronto expressway. (Scott Matthews/Twitter)
VIDEO: Dump truck driver charged after pushing Mini Cooper along Toronto highway

Mini Cooper driver says she is safe and okay

Most Read