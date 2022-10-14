Alberta Health Services looking for volunteers in the Central Zone

Alberta Health Services is looking for more volunteers in the Central Zone. (File photo)

Volunteers are needed to support programs that provide care, comfort and companionship to patients and residents in facilities across the Central Zone of Alberta Health Services (AHS).

Applications are being accepted for volunteer roles, such as patient visitation, mealtime assistance, patient and family advisors, religious community visitors, way finding, recreation assistance, pet visitation, driving and entertaining. Training and mentorship are provided.

Several local hospital auxiliaries are also looking for volunteers to support their efforts. Auxiliaries are a vital part of the healthcare team, helping provide funding for equipment through operating hospital gift shops, casinos and event ticket sales. Members also provide support to recreation therapy departments and beautify hospital grounds.

Please visit AHS.ca to view current volunteer opportunities.

Volunteering with AHS is a great way to give back to your community, learn about careers in healthcare, forge lifelong friendships, and make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients and their families.

