Alberta Health Services not announcing 2022 New Year’s babies

AHS says it’s ‘simply not possible’ to facilitate interviews or invite media into facilities

For the second year in a row, Alberta Health Services (AHS) will not be announcing New Year’s babies for 2022.

A traditional news event, AHS stated in a news release that given the current restrictions in place at healthcare facilities and ongoing health system challenges brought on by COVID-19, AHS and Covenant Health would again not be identifying or announcing this year’s New Year’s babies.

“We hope to resume this practice in 2023,” AHS said in the release.

“It is simply not possible to invite media into our facilities at this time, or facilitate media interviews. In addition, our labour and delivery teams are extremely busy and priority must be given to patient care.

“We congratulate families on their new additions and welcome these brand new Albertans to the world.”

