Alberta Health Services provides COVID-19 prevention tips

Ways to keep you and your family safe

Alberta Health Services has a number of recommendations for people during the pandemic.

COVID-19 is spread mainly by coughing, sneezing or direct contact with someone who is sick with the virus or with surfaces they have recently touched.

There are a number of tips to protect yourself:

* Wash your hands often and well.

* Avoid touching your face, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

* Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

* Stay at home and away from others if you are feeling ill.

* Contact your primary health provider or Health Link 811 if you have questions or concerns about your health.

* When sick, cover your cough and sneezes and then wash your hands.

Alberta public health officials are recommending people create a household plan of action:

* Talk with the people who need to be included in your plan.

* Meet with household members, other relatives, and friends to discuss what to do if a COVID-19 outbreak occurs in your community, and what the needs of each person will be.

* Plan ways to care for those who might be at greater risk for serious complications. This includes practical steps like ensuring you have sufficient medication and determining what supplies are needed, and if they can be delivered.

* Talk with your neighbours about emergency planning.

* Create a list of local organizations you and your household can contact in the event you need access to information, health-care services, support, and resources.

* Create an emergency contact list.

The risk of exposure in Alberta is still assessed as low at this time, however, Alberta Health Services anticipates this risk may increase in the coming weeks.

If you have symptoms such as a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, and have travelled outside of Canada or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, stay home and call Health Link 811.

Anyone who is seriously ill should not go to a physician’s office, a health-care facility or a lab without consulting with Health Link 811 first. Call 911 if you are seriously ill and need immediate medical attention and inform them you may have COVD-19.

Coronavirus

