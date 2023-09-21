The Alberta Children's Hospital is shown in Calgary, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Alberta Health Services say the number of E. coli cases related to an outbreak at numerous Calgary daycares remains stable. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Health Services says E. coli cases related to daycare outbreak stable

Alberta Health Services say the number of E. coli cases related to an outbreak at numerous Calgary daycares remains stable.

The health authority says there have been two additionallab-confirmed cases of the bacterial infection that have now been linked to the outbreak, up to 350 from 348 on the weekend.

Eight patients are still receiving care at Alberta Children’s Hospital for hemolytic uremic syndrome, a complication affecting the blood and kidneys.

Two of those children are on dialysis, but the health authority says all patients are in stable condition and responding to treatment.

The outbreak affecting 11 Calgary daycares was declared more than two weeks ago.

All of those daycares have reopened, but the central kitchen that’s believed to be the source of the outbreak has been closed indefinitely and five other daycares are either closed or partially closed due to secondary spread.

Calgary JCC Child Care had its closure order extended for its infant and toddler rooms after additional children showed symptoms. The cases are not yet confirmed positive for E. coli, but the facility is to remain closed until at least Monday.

The number of lab-confirmed secondary cases currently remains at 27.

A total of 825 children connected to the outbreak have been cleared to return to daycare.

Previous story
Canada tops host China in Olympic women’s volleyball qualifier

Just Posted

Event organizer Scott McDermott. (Photo courtesy of Scott McDermott)
Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run sees great participation

The Rocky Junior Rebels played against the Drumheller Terapins on Sept. 16. (photo courtesy of Natasha Ghostkeeper)
A strong season start for the Rocky Junior Rebels

Sylvan Lake Town Office (file photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake denies request to reverse tax penalty

The Town of Sylvan Lake released a brief statement on Sept. 18, 2023 after councillor Kjeryn Dakin was charged with assault. (File photo by BLACK PRESS news services)
Sylvan Lake town councillor charged with assault

Pop-up banner image