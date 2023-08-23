Alberta Health Services Logo

Alberta Health Services to offer trio of mental health programs this fall

With disasters seemingly more prolific in recent years, from the difficulties of the pandemic to this year’s wildfires, Alberta’s provincial health authority is offering a free course to help with the emotional aftermath of disaster and recovery.

Those Albertans wishing to learn more about supporting others socially and emotionally in disaster response and recovery are invited to register for the Alberta Health Services (AHS) Psychological First Aid (PFA) training.

The three-hour webinar will offer practical tips on how to support others experiencing distress from emergency situations as well as identify common stress reactions.

The PFA course is recognized internationally as a method of support for people during and after an emergency situation.

According to the release announcing the program, it uses a “holistic, community wellness approach to help reduce levels of emotional distress for individuals, families and communities through practical care, compassion, connection, and support from others.”

The interactive program is led by trained professionals with the goal of increasing the public’s ability to support others when an emergency strikes.

AHS will be offering the session three times during the fall months; Sept.7 from 1-4 p.m., Oct. 17 from 1-4 p.m., and Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, email HPDIP.MH.EarlyID@ahs.ca.

Other resources for those needing mental health support in the province include the 24-hour mental health helpline, available at 1-877-303-264, the online resource hub at ahs.ca/helpintoughtimes, or call Health Link at 811.

In case of emergency, dial 911.

