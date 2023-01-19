A memorial, shown on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in the back alley of a Capitol Hill home in Calgary where an 86-year-old woman was attacked by dogs. She was taken to hospital and later died. An independent review into why it took an ambulance 30 minutes to get to the woman is to be released today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colette Derworiz

Alberta Health Services to release report on ambulance response for dog attack victim

An independent review into why it took emergency crews 30 minutes to get to an 86-year-old Calgary woman who was attacked by three dogs says shortages of available ambulances and staff, as well as communication issues, were factors.

But it says the consolidation of Alberta’s emergency dispatch systems did not slow the response.

Police and paramedics responded in June 2022 to the Capitol Hill neighbourhood and found the injured woman, Betty Ann Williams.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance and later died.

Alberta Health Services, which runs emergency medical services, says in a news release that the independent review by the Health Quality Council of Alberta has made multiple recommendations to AHS, the city and police.

The agency says it’s already working on several of those, including working on a real-time tool to support the sharing of expected service time to people who call 911.

The CEO of the Health Quality Council of Alberta said there was no single thing that slowed ambulance response time the day Williams died.

“People set out to do the right thing and yet there were times when the system was not operating at its best,” said Charlene McBrien-Morrison in the release.

“This event reminds us how circumstances can come together on a given day to undermine system performance.”

The health authority said at the time of Williams’ death that the initial 911 call was sent to the police based on information provided from the scene.

A neighbour who called 911, however, told media she asked for an ambulance and did her best to tell the dispatcher what was going on.

Health officials said EMS initially triaged the “dog bite’” as non-life-threatening based on information received from the city’s 911 call centre. Police then notified EMS when they arrived on the scene that the patient’s injuries were serious.

The City of Calgary was also conducting its own investigation into the call and said at the time it would fully support the independent review.

Calgary Police said in a statement Thursday that the report made recommendations around using a protocol meant to streamline communication between emergency personnel in the field to dispatchers — something members were trained on in February 2021.

Calgary police said they, too, are reviewing their emergency response.

The Health Quality Council review, which was initially expected to take about four months, was asked to look into the calls made to emergency dispatch, ambulance response time and availability of ambulances at the time.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No pharmacare bill this year would be a deal-breaker, says NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Next story
Military shrinking footprint in Middle East to free up troops for other missions

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Gary Rhodes presents firefighter Joey Manson with a certificate of appreciation for his role in capturing a fleeing suspect in 2014. (Photo from Facebook)
Sylvan Lake mourns dedicated firefighter

Palo Park is slated to see some improvements in the coming months. Facebook photo
Town looking for feedback on Palo Park improvements

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

The Strathcona Cup as shown on the tour website.
Scottish invasion of curlers coming to Sylvan Lake