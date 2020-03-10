Alberta hit with three new cases of novel coronavirus

The total number of cases in the province is now seven

FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Alberta is facing three new potential cases of novel coronavirus.

Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer, says that brings the total number of cases in the province to seven.

Six are presumptive and one is confirmed.

Presumptive cases are ones that have been detected in Alberta’s lab, but not confirmed by Canada’s national microbiology lab in Winnipeg.

A man in his 40s from the Edmonton area was confirmed on Sunday as having contracted COVID-19.

He had recently travelled to the United States, but health officials believe the source of the infection is more likely to have been a travel companion who was on a previous voyage of a Grand Princess cruise ship now docked off California.

There are more than 60 confirmed cases in Canada spread out between Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta.

The Canadian Press

