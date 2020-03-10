FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Alberta hit with three new cases of novel coronavirus

The total number of cases in the province is now seven

Alberta is facing three new potential cases of novel coronavirus.

Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer, says that brings the total number of cases in the province to seven.

Six are presumptive and one is confirmed.

ALSO READ: Alberta announces more COVID-19 cases; total at one confirmed, three presumptive

Presumptive cases are ones that have been detected in Alberta’s lab, but not confirmed by Canada’s national microbiology lab in Winnipeg.

A man in his 40s from the Edmonton area was confirmed on Sunday as having contracted COVID-19.

He had recently travelled to the United States, but health officials believe the source of the infection is more likely to have been a travel companion who was on a previous voyage of a Grand Princess cruise ship now docked off California.

There are more than 60 confirmed cases in Canada spread out between Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta premier says all options on table to fight oil price collapse

Just Posted

Young Sylvan Lakers get the royal treatment at a tea party

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosted a Royal Tea Party, Mach 7

Former Sylvan Lake author returns to library for release of her new book

Charlotte Tweed will be discussing her new book at the library March 21

Alberta RCMP reminds you to wear your seatbelt at all times

‘In 2019, Alberta RCMP issued over 9,000 tickets to vehicle drivers and passengers for not wearing a seatbelt’

Sylvan Lake Wranglers clinch Game 7, heading to division final

The Wrangler beat the Red Deer Viper in Game 7 of the semi-final series

Sylvan Lake celebrating spring’s arrival with The Meltdown

The Meltdown is a re-worked and improved version of last year’s Kites on Ice event

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Alberta premier says all options on table to fight oil price collapse

Jason Kenney says government will do whatever it takes to rescue province from oil price collapse

Alberta pilot program for tough-to-treat opioid users to end in a year

United Conservative government extended funding until March 31, 2021

Hamlet in southern Alberta evacuated after train derails

Alberta Emergency Alert warned people to avoid the area and evacuate immediately

Oil prices plunge: Alberta Opposition leader urges premier to resubmit budget

Rachel Notley says Premier Jason Kenney needs to withdraw his budget and submit a new one

Alberta hit with three new cases of novel coronavirus

The total number of cases in the province is now seven

B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Most Read