Alberta hits highest single-day COVID-19 case total since late May

COVID-19 cases around the province continue to climb as August rolls on.

The province reported 501 new cases of the virus Wednesday, on 8,613 tests for a test positivity rate of about 5.8 per cent. That single-day case total is the highest since late May.

Alberta now has 3,769 active cases, with 138 people in hospital, including 31 in the ICU. Hospitalizations increased by five over the past 24 hours and ICU patients increased by two. Of the 107 non-ICU patients, 72 per cent are unvaccinated and 13.9 per cent partially vaccinated. Of the 31 in ICU, 90.3 per cent are unvaccinated & 3.2 per cent partially vaccinated.

The province also added an additional death and 2,331 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The province also identified 311 new variant cases and there are now 3,046 active variant cases in Alberta.

In the Central zone, there are 246 active cases of the virus, an increase of 40, with 15 people in hospital, including three in the ICU.

Red Deer sits at 69 active cases, eight more than Tuesday’s total, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Sylvan Lake has 23 active cases, Lacombe has 17, Red Deer County and Mountain View County each have 15 and Clearwater County sits at 14.

The County of Stettler has 16 active, Lacombe County has 13 and the City of Camrose has 12. Olds sits at five active, Kneehill County has three, Camrose County has two and Drumheller has one.

On the local geographic setting, Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis has 17 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has six. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has two active.