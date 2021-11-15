Alberta identifies 1,068 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

One new death due to implications of COVID-19 is being reported in Red Deer.

Red Deer now has 193 active cases in the city, which is the same number as Friday’s update, according geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

There have now been 79 deaths in the city, according to the government, which is one more than the 78 reported in Friday’s update. Additionally, the city has recorded 9,001 recovered cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Government of Alberta identified 1,068 new cases over the weekend: 429 on Friday, 353 on Saturday and 286 on Sunday.

There are now 5,828 active cases in the province, to go along with 321,082 recovered cases and 3,188 deaths due to implications of COVID-19, which is an increase of 17.

Of the total active cases, 59.16 per cent are unvaccinated, 5.39 are partially vaccinated and 35.45 are completely vaccinated.

Provincially, 519 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 – 100 of those individuals have been admitted into intensive care units. In Alberta Health Services’ central zone, 112 are hospitalized, including eight in the ICU.

Of the province’s current hospitalizations, 69.17 per cent are unvaccinated, 5.01 per cent are partially vaccinated and 25.82 per cent are unvaccinated.

Overall, the central zone has 991 active cases.

The City of Lacombe has 72 active cases, Mountain View County has 57, Red Deer County has 55, Clearwater County has 49, Lacombe County has 48, Sylvan Lake has 40, Olds has 36 and Stettler has 16.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 106 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 15 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, has 11.

The City of Camrose has 80 active cases, Camrose County has 22, Kneehill County has 21 and Drumheller has eight.



