Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday that despite growing COVID-19 cases numbers, no new restrictions are needed to fight the virus. (Photo by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)

Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday that despite growing COVID-19 cases numbers, no new restrictions are needed to fight the virus. (Photo by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)

Alberta identifies 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 300 additional variant cases

Highest daily case total since early January

Alberta reported its highest daily COVID-19 case count in nearly two months on Friday.

The province identified 1,100 new cases along with 300 new variant cases. Friday’s daily case total was the highest since Jan. 7 and was the first time since January daily cases were over 1,000.

About 13,000 COVID-19 tests were completed, for a test positivity rate of eight per cent. Variants of concern make up about 33 per cent of Alberta’s active case load.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw confirmed on Twitter that hospitalizations remain steady.

In a letter to Premier Jason Kenney, the Edmonton zone Medical Staff Association said the premier needs to urgently reinstate stricter COVID-19 public health measures.

The group of doctors said they expect daily COVID-19 cases to double over the next two weeks, with daily cases potentially reaching 1,600 per day.

“The recent rapid increase in active COVID cases in Alberta represents the predicted third wave which will dwarf what we saw in December if urgent and complete action is not taken,” part of the letter reads.

“This is being driven by the more rapidly transmissible UK variant, which causes more serious consequences, bad decisions by individuals and organizations not to obey public health guidelines, a lack of enforcement of public health regulations and the government’s premature relaxation of existing COVID-19 precautions which have encouraged super -spreader events.”

Kenney said Thursday that the province did not need stricter public health measures, only better adherence by Albertans. He had previously said if the province starts to experience exponential growth of the virus, there is a possibility more measures will be put in place.

Kenney said Albertans need to refrain from gathering indoors on the Easter weekend.

“Instead of delivering a message of openness and optimism, I am here with a plea. Please, please follow Alberta’s health restrictions and guidelines this weekend and in the weeks to come,” Kenney said Thursday.

Related:

Alberta COVID-19 cases rising among children

With 871 COVID-19 cases, Alberta marks highest daily case total since January

“Daily case counts and positivity rates are the highest they’ve been since the beginning of the year. Those are leading indicators, they tell us where we are headed in terms of hospitalizations, fatalities and cancellation of surgeries.”

The province did not provide location-specific COVID-19 data Friday.

As of Thursday, the Central zone sits at 741 active cases of COVID-19, with 31 people in hospital including four in intensive care.

Red Deer still has 209 active cases of the virus.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 31 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 41 active and Clearwater County sits at eight active.

Lacombe has 34 active and Sylvan Lake has 30 active cases, while Olds sits at 21 active. Mountain View County sits at 25 active, Kneehill County has 12 active and Drumheller has 40 active.

Camrose County sits at 14 active cases and the County of Stettler has six.

Camrose is at eight active cases and Wetaskiwin has 55 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 98 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 118 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has six active.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Officer killed in attack outside U.S. Capitol an 18-year veteran

Just Posted

Some Alberta doctors are warning that a third wave of COVID-19 is hitting the province and new restrictions need to be put in place. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Alberta identifies 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 300 additional variant cases

Highest daily case total since early January

Premier Jason Kenney said in the race between vaccines and variants of COVID-19 in Alberta, the variants are winning. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
No new COVID-19 restrictions for Alberta, Premier pleads with Albertans to stay vigilant

Alberta reports 875 additional cases of COVID-19, 322 new variant cases

Best of Sylvan
Nominations are now open for the Best of Sylvan Lake Reader’s Choice Awards

You will be entered to win a $300 gift card to Sylvan Lake Sobey’s when you vote

Allan Pasutto, 86, of Penhold, got his COVID-19 shot in Red Deer last week. “I’m very fortunate to be Canadian,” said Pasutto. (Photo courtesy of AHS)
With 871 COVID-19 cases, Alberta marks highest daily case total since January

Province also reports new daily record of 406 additional variant cases

grad
Graduation during the pandemic at HJ Cody

All events for the high school’s 135 grads will take place on June 26th

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Fredericton on Wednesday March 31, 2021. Administering the vaccine is Brenda Tree, LPN with Pharmacy for Life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
N.B. Premier Higgs gets his first shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine available to only a few age cohorts

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez after Hernandez hit a game-tying solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the sixth inning of a major league baseball game on opening day at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Play ball! Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings in 2021 MLB opener

Grichuk rips RBI double to lead Toronto past New York

Transportation Safety Board of Canada has released the results of its investigation into the fatal crash that claimed well-known Rocky Mountain House aerobatic pilot Ken Fowler and his passenger, Hannelie Eder, on Sept. 26, 2020. Advocate file photo
Central Alberta aerobatic pilot’s plane hit power lines before fatal crash

Transportation Safety Board of Canada releases report on September 2020 crash

A&W took to social media April 1, among other Canadian companies, announcing the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni. (Instagram/A&W)
7 companies out to trick Canadian customers this April Fools’ (PHOTOS)

Onion-scented sanitizer, pizza-scented candles and cheese-scented essential oil announced April 1

A campaign worker steams the wrinkles from a large Alberta flag at an event venue in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. The posting for a new high-level Alberta government job supposed to help the province align with environmental concerns from financial markets seems more about talk than action, observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Observers question new Alberta environment, social, governance job posting

The job — which pays up to $200,000 — would report to executive council

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Company’s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alta., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta announces five-member coal consultation committee, online survey

‘This is an independent committee that will be fiercely independent’

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

Alberta’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. Alberta is the second province to bring in a law that could help people at risk of domestic violence learn about an intimate partner’s criminal record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Alberta brings in Clare’s Law to allow access to intimate partner’s violent history

The law originated in the U.K. and is named after Clare Wood, a woman who was murdered in 2009 by a partner

Most Read