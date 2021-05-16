More than 400 COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta Wednesday, according to multiple reports. (File photo)

Alberta identifies 1,140 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Red Deer has 703 active cases

The Government of Alberta identified another 1,140 COVID-19 cases Sunday afternoon.

The province now has 22,280 active cases of the virus, to go along with the 194,538 recovered cases. Three new deaths were reported on Sunday as well, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,143.

Red Deer dropped to 703 active cases on Sunday, which is 57 fewer than Saturday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. The city has also reported 4,546 and 38 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 189 active cases, Lacombe County has 150, the City of Lacombe has 107, Sylvan Lake has 121, Mountain View County has 73, Olds has 65, Clearwater County has 74 and Stettler County has 80.

The City of Camrose has 80 active cases, Camrose County has 16, Kneehill County has 34, Drumheller has 19 and Starland County has none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 141 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 73 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 51 active.

Overall the central zone has 2,291 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 10,515, the Edmonton zone has 5,035, the north zone has 3,309 and the south zone has 1,101. The locations of 29 active cases are unknown.

Provincially, 647 people are currently hospitalized by COVID-19, with 186 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 55 are hospitalized – 10 of those individuals are in an ICU.


Just Posted

Most Read